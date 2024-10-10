'Don't be alarmed... Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us': BBC weather glitch forecasts 6,232 mile per hour winds for Derry
The BBC has said that meteorologists have confirmed their weather website and app are “suffering a data fault issue... after forecasts showed hurricane force winds hitting the UK”.
And it wasn’t just the north that was affected by the glitch with other areas too showing scorching temperatures above 400 degrees celsius and wind speeds unlike anything ever witnessed before.
But any fears Hurricane Milton had changed direction and headed east towards our shores were allayed by BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) thos morning: “Don’t be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK!
“There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/ online. Folk are working to solve the issue.
“No need to panic buy plywood and candles.”
BBC Weather also took to X to apologise and provide details for the real forecast as they work to fix the issue: “You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry - please bear with us.
“In the meantime here are Thursday's weather headlines: -Colder, clearer air moving in -Rain and drizzle in south -Blustery showers near east coast.”
Meanwhile the category 3 Hurricane Milton has made landfall this morning in Florida with many areas evacuated and tornadoes already being reported in some coastal areas.
Wind speeds of around 120 miles per hour are being recorded in some areas.
It’s understood powerlines have been badly affected in many regions so far and that there has already been widespread destruction.
The force of the winds has reduced as Hurricane Milton has been downgraded to a category 1 but high winds are still causing destruction.
it is expected that the hurricane will reach the vicinity of the popular holiday destination city of Orlando later today.
Massive preparations have gone into protecting people ahead of today with many areas evacuated and warnings issued over a potentially catastrophic and life-endangering weather event.
