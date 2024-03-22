Féile’s ‘Spring in the Park’ postponed to later date due to adverse weather

Derry’s Féile community ‘Spring in the Park’ event set to take place in Bull Park on Saturday is postponed due to adverse weather changes.

The organisation took to social media to announce the news.

Féile is the biggest arts and cultural community in Derry.

The event would have included a BMX show, performances from In Your Space circus’ ‘Get Pumped’, street games by Sure Start Edenballymore and Sam Madden Freestyle Football.

The event was part of the ‘Streets Alive’ project funded by Urban Villages.

The Met Office forecast for Derry tomorrow is blustery showers, some of which will be heavy, with a cold and windy day forecast. The temperature is forecast to be between 6 and 8 degrees.

The Met Éireann forecast for Derry is also rain with temperatures ranging from 6 to 9 degrees. With a gust of wind.