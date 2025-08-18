Malin Head in Donegal records highest maximum temperature for July on record

Malin Head experienced its highest temperature for July on record last month.

It also saw the highest number of daily sunshine hours in the 26 counties and recorded the fastest monthly mean wind speeds for the month.

Met Éireann’s climate statement for the month indicates that nationwide it was the ninth warmest July and twelfth warmest of any month in 126 years of records (using the Island of Ireland dataset).

The average temperature across the country was 16.59 °C, which was 1.74 °C above the 1961-1990 long-term average (LTA) for July and 1.21 °C above the more recent 1991-2020 LTA.

Locally Malin Heard recorded its highest July maximum temperature on record on July 12 when the temperature rose to 27.6 °C (length 70 years). Finner, also in Donegal, recorded a high of 29.6 °C (length 14 years). This was the highest maximum temperature on record for any month at Finner.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours in July was 15.7 hours at Malin Head, on Saturday, July 12.

The Inishowen headland also recorded the highest number of dull days with nine.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 4.8 knots (8.9 km/h) at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 12.6 knots (23.3 km/h) at Malin Head.

Met Éireann advised: “A build-up of the Azores High over Ireland resulted in plenty of sunshine and a hot spell from July 10 to Sunday, July 13, in which temperatures surpassed 27 °C on each day.

"Rainfall was unevenly distributed across the country during the month, with levels well above average in parts of the East and West, and well below average in parts of the South and north Midlands.”