This video More videos

Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as a thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office thunderstorm warning is currently in place for parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down until 18:00 on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning for County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down

The warning reads: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will spread north and west across parts of Northern Ireland early on Saturday morning. The rain will turn more showery in the afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places missing the heaviest rain. However, where heavy rain occurs, 15-30 mm of rain is likely and a few areas may perhaps see 30-50 mm falling in a few hours. Gusty winds and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”