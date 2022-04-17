Retro - brief video shows 1993 flood at Drumahoe

At the start of this month, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon confirmed that 28 properties in the city have applied to her department’s Homeowner Flood Protection Grant Scheme (HFPGS).

The scheme, she explained, is specifically aimed to encourage the owners of residential properties, which meet the scheme’s eligibility criteria, to modify their properties to make them more resistant to flooding.

The scheme was set up in 2016, one year before catastrophic floods devastated homes across Derry in August 2017. It is aimed at properties that have flooded in the past and continue to be exposed to frequent flooding. The scheme covers 90% of costs, up to a maximum of £10,000 of the total survey and estimated installation. Homeowners must make a contribution of 10% of the survey and estimated installation costs, and any additional cost above £10,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of the car park at the River Faughan at Drumahoe, Derry after flooding in 2017. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.