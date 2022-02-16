Several trees felled by Storm Dudley in north west with 'extreme caution' urged

Motorists have been advised of a number of fallen trees in the Strabane area.

Traffic Watch NI have asked motorists to approach three roads in the Strabane area with 'extreme caution' until felled trees are removed.

Trees are down at the B85 Urney Road between Strabane and Clady; B72 Liskey Road between Strabane and Victoria Bridge; and B48 Cullvacullion Road between Gortin and Plumbridge is blocked due to a fallen tree.