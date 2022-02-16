Several trees felled by Storm Dudley in north west with 'extreme caution' urged
Several trees have already been felled by Storm Dudley in the north west.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:58 pm
Motorists have been advised of a number of fallen trees in the Strabane area.
Traffic Watch NI have asked motorists to approach three roads in the Strabane area with 'extreme caution' until felled trees are removed.
Trees are down at the B85 Urney Road between Strabane and Clady; B72 Liskey Road between Strabane and Victoria Bridge; and B48 Cullvacullion Road between Gortin and Plumbridge is blocked due to a fallen tree.