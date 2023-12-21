Small number of homes hit by power cuts as Storm Pia buffets Derry and Donegal

A small number of homes were left without power on Thursday as Storm Pia buffeted Derry and Donegal.

A fault on the network in the Campsie area was reported to Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks shortly before 11am this morning.

Ten customers were affected with NIE stating repairs will begin as soon as possible.

A NIE repair team arrived at a reported power outage affecting one customer in Myroe after a problem was reported just before noon.

A small number of homes in the north west were affected by power cuts on Thursday.

Across the border ESB Networks engineers were called to a fault at Cullion near Letterkenny at 7.30am. Twenty-eight customers affected by the outage had their power restored by 2.30pm.

A further 18 customers at Aughinish outside Ramelton were left without power just after 10am. ESB engineers had repaired the fault at 2.41pm.