Issuing the snow/ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry, the Met Office said overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.

The warning is valid from 5pm on Monday, March 13 to 11am on Tuesday, March 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath. They said that wintry showers ‘will lead to icy conditions in some areas tonight (Monday night) and on Tuesday morning.The potential Impacts are ‘hazardous road conditions and slippery paths’.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning has been issued for Derry and Donegal.

The warning is valid from 8pm Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.

As for St Patrick’s Day, Met Eireann says that current indications’ suggest it will be a showery day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad