Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Derry and Tyrone

By Laura Glenn
Published 28th May 2024, 16:23 BST
A status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Derry and Tyrone, as well as Antrim, Armagh and Down, for today, Tuesday, May 28.

The warning is in effect until 8pm on Tuesday and the Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms ‘may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in places, flooding’.

There is, as yet, no weather warning for nearby Donegal.

The warning for Derry follows a number of similar thunderstorm warnings for the area issued over the last week.

You can follow the weather updates online at www.metoffice.co.uk or at www.met.ie

