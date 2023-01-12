The Met Office warning for Derry, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone is valid from 3pm Thursday, January 12 until 3am on Friday, January 13.

The Met Office said strong winds may bring some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, valid from 2pm on Thursday until 8pm on Thursday. They said there will be gale force westerly winds for a time this afternoon and evening with some severe and damaging gusts. Winds will reach storm force in coastal areas.

A Met Eireann graphic showing the Status Orange and Yellow warnings.

The impact of this could be downed trees, power outages and travel disruption.There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for all of Ireland, valid until 2am on Friday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal, valid from 12pm until 12am on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad