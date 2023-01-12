News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Status Yellow wind warning for Derry and Status Orange for Donegal

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Derry and a Status Orange wind warning and Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal for Thursday.

By Laura Glenn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Met Office warning for Derry, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone is valid from 3pm Thursday, January 12 until 3am on Friday, January 13.

The Met Office said strong winds may bring some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Hide Ad

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, valid from 2pm on Thursday until 8pm on Thursday. They said there will be gale force westerly winds for a time this afternoon and evening with some severe and damaging gusts. Winds will reach storm force in coastal areas.

A Met Eireann graphic showing the Status Orange and Yellow warnings.
Most Popular

The impact of this could be downed trees, power outages and travel disruption.There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for all of Ireland, valid until 2am on Friday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal, valid from 12pm until 12am on Thursday.

Hide Ad

Coastal warnings have also been issued, with a status orange storm warning from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head. Southwest to west winds will reach storm force 10. There is a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

See https://www.met.ie/warnings/today and https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2023-01-12

DerryDonegalMet Office