The Met Office has issued a status yellow alert for wind for Derry warning Storm Agnes will bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds through Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

The likelihood of impacts has been increased, particularly across the North, with the Met Office saying ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible’.

Meteorologists have also warned of the potential for some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Storm Agnes is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

A yellow rain warning is also in place between 11am and 8pm.

The Met Office is warning the public spray and flooding on roads are probable making journey times longer.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected while flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange alert for rain and wind for Cork, Kerry and Waterford which are expected to be worst affected when the storm makes landfall.

Yellow warnings for rain and wind are in place for the rest of Munster, Leinster and southern Connacht although not for north west Ulster.

Met Éireann stated: “The strongest winds are forecast to impact the south and south-east of the country.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across NI and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.