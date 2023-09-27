News you can trust since 1772

Storm Agnes: Yellow wind and rain alert as Derry public warned to batten down hatches

A status yellow wind alert is in place from noon until 7am on Thursday with members of the public being warned to batten down the hatches ahead of the arrival of Storm Agnes.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a status yellow alert for wind for Derry warning Storm Agnes will bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds through Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

The likelihood of impacts has been increased, particularly across the North, with the Met Office saying ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meteorologists have also warned of the potential for some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Storm Agnes is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.Storm Agnes is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.
Storm Agnes is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.
Most Popular

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

Read More
Donegal recorded hottest May, August and November and Six Counties also posted r...

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

A yellow rain warning is also in place between 11am and 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office is warning the public spray and flooding on roads are probable making journey times longer.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected while flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange alert for rain and wind for Cork, Kerry and Waterford which are expected to be worst affected when the storm makes landfall.

Yellow warnings for rain and wind are in place for the rest of Munster, Leinster and southern Connacht although not for north west Ulster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Éireann stated: “The strongest winds are forecast to impact the south and south-east of the country.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across NI and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect NI, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts."

Alarming gulf stream research should make us all take notice

Related topics:Met OfficeDerryNorth