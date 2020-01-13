Storm Brendan: Tree down on Strand Road

A tree is blocking two lanes of city bound traffic on the Strand Road.

The tree, at the Fort George site, has been brought down by strong gusts of wind as a result of Storm Brendan.

A tree is down on the Strand Road blocking two lanes of city bound traffic.

Heavy traffic is building on the Pennyburn Roundabout, as traffic is moving onto the chevrons to bypass the tree.

Pedestrians are also having to go out onto the road to get around it.

Local SDLP MLA Mark Durkan has reported the matter to Transport NI. He has advised people to drive carefully and avoid the area if possible.

Weather warnings for high winds remain in place until midnight.

The public have been advised to expect disruption to travel, difficult driving conditions, risk of down trees and power lines and debris on the road. There is also possible widespread interruptions to power supplies.