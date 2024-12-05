Storm Darragh: Multiple Amber, Orange and Yellow weather warnings issued for Derry, Donegal and Tyrone
As Storm Darragh rolls in, multiple warnings have been issued across the country.
The Met Office weather warnings are yellow, amber and red, while Met Eireann’s are yellow, orange and red.
Today, Thursday, there is a Status Yellow wind warning from the Met Office for Derry and Tyrone from 3pm until 3am on Friday.
In Donegal, there is a Status Yellow wind warning today from 1pm until 9pm..
Friday and into Saturday morning
Tomorrow, Friday, there is a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Derry and Tyrone from 3pm until 12pm on Saturday.
A Status Orange warning for Friday has been issued by Met Eireann for Donegal, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim from 10pm until 9am on Saturday. There is also a Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal from 10am on Friday until 10am on Saturday,
Saturday
The winds will escalate on Saturday,
The Met Office has issued an Amber wind warning for Derry and Tyrone on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.
There is also a Status Yellow rain warning until 12pm.
Met Eireann has also issued a Status Orange wind warning on Saturday for Donegal until 9am.
There is also a yellow rain warning for Donegal until 10am on Saturday.
Sunday
There is Status Yellow rain warning for Derry and Tyrone until 6am on Sunday morning.
You can follow any developments at www.met.ie and www.metoffice.co.uk