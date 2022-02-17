Storm Eunice: Schools in Donegal to close on Friday

The county is currently under an Status Orange warning for snow for Friday.

The Department of Education in the South has said that, due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, the Department of Education is advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings are in place and in counties where Status Orange Snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow 18 February.

There are currently Status Yellow wind and snow warnings for Derry. See the Met Office website for further updates.

Storm Eunice follows hot on the heels of Storm Dudley, which brought strong winds on Wednesday.

The Department of Education in the South added that remote teaching and learning should commence where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

A Status Red Alert has now been issued by Met Éireann relating to severe wind for counties: Cork and Kerry

Status orange snow warnings have issued for counties: Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Met Éireann has advised that this is a multi-hazard event with wind and heavy snow. Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions. The storm is expected to impact most during school commuting hours and this will make journeys to school extremely hazardous in the morning in those areas.

They added that other counties may open schools, subject to local conditions. Schools should have regard to the guidance on winterready.ie on safe opening.