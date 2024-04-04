Storm Kathleen: Status Yellow wind warnings issued for Derry and Donegal on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office and Met Eireann have both issued Status Yellow warnings for wind from early morning on Saturday.

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow warning for all of Ireland – with Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo under an orange warning – beginning at 7am on Saturday to 8pm on Saturday.

They said there will be ‘very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen.’Possible impacts include some fallen trees, difficult travel conditions, debris, loose objects displaced and some coastal flooding.

The Met Office issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

They said that a ‘deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend’.

The warning is valid from 8am on Saturday to 10pm on Saturday.