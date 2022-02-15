Storms Dudley & Eunice: Public urged to take extra care as severe weather is forecasted

JANUARY 2021: Families enjoy the snow on the banking overlooking the Bogside. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2104GS – 035

On Wednesday Storm Dudley will bring strong winds to northern and western parts of Ireland, then on Friday Storm Eunice is forecast to bring more widespread strong and damaging winds across Ireland, along with heavy rain and potentially snow.

Met Éireann has issued nationwide Yellow wind warnings on Wednesday where Storm Dudley will bring wind gusts of around 80-110km/h. An Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal tomorrow, as Storm Dudley is expected to bring damaging wind gusts of around 130km/h along exposed coasts.

In Northern Ireland, an amber warning has been issued for Storm Dudley and a yellow warning for Storm Eunice on Friday.

Donegal County Council said dangerous conditions are also expected at sea as strong winds in combination with high tides will lead to large coastal waves and some coastal flooding. A status Orange Marine warning is in place as westerly winds may reach storm force 10 on Irish coastal waters from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland to Fair Head

There may be some localised spot flooding in parts of the North West, West & South West tomorrow, Wednesday, given the forecast rainfall and saturated ground conditions. Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving. Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice progresses. All Council services remain in a state of readiness as is the norm.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.