Temperature to peak in mid-20s as Derry and Donegal enjoy Indian summer

Meteorologists have forecast the north west will enjoy warm and sunny weather with the temperature set to rise to just short of the official heatwave threshold of 25 degrees.

Met Éireann is predicting highs of 23 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while the Met Office suggests the temperature could rise to 24 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuesday will be another warm or very warm day. It will be dry in many areas with spells of hazy sunshine. However, a few showers are likely with the focus of these across the southwest and west, where the odd thundery downpour is possible.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moville.

"Top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, warmest away from east and south coasts, in moderate easterly breezes, fresh on the south coast.” according to Met Éireann’s national forecast.

The Met Office, meanwhile, concurs.

Its forecast for the north on Tuesday predicts ‘early mist patches clearing then another dry day with some warm sunshine. A little cooler along the east coast with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 24 degrees’.

The front shore in Buncrana.

From Wednesday to Friday there will be ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm. Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. A chance of a few showers on Thursday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad