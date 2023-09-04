News you can trust since 1772

Temperature to peak in mid-20s as Derry and Donegal enjoy Indian summer

The temperature is set to peak in the mid-20s in Derry and Donegal in the middle of this week with it remaining warm until the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST

Meteorologists have forecast the north west will enjoy warm and sunny weather with the temperature set to rise to just short of the official heatwave threshold of 25 degrees.

Met Éireann is predicting highs of 23 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while the Met Office suggests the temperature could rise to 24 degrees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Tuesday will be another warm or very warm day. It will be dry in many areas with spells of hazy sunshine. However, a few showers are likely with the focus of these across the southwest and west, where the odd thundery downpour is possible.

Moville.Moville.
Moville.
Most Popular

"Top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, warmest away from east and south coasts, in moderate easterly breezes, fresh on the south coast.” according to Met Éireann’s national forecast.

Read More
Record heatwave a climate clarion call

The Met Office, meanwhile, concurs.

Its forecast for the north on Tuesday predicts ‘early mist patches clearing then another dry day with some warm sunshine. A little cooler along the east coast with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 24 degrees’.

The front shore in Buncrana.The front shore in Buncrana.
The front shore in Buncrana.

17 of the best beaches in Derry and Donegal to go for a swim and cool down

From Wednesday to Friday there will be ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm. Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. A chance of a few showers on Thursday’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Southern Britain official heatwave criteria will be met for large parts of week, with temperatures likely to exceed 30 degrees in some places.

Alarming gulf stream research should make us all take notice

Related topics:Met OfficeDerryDonegal