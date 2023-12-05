Top utility companies advise public how to stay connected during winter weather

Four of the North’s top utility companies - NI Water, NIE Networks, Openreach and Phoenix Energy – are reminding the public of the ways to stay connected during the winter weather.

Sara Venning, CEO NI Water, explains: “We have all seen how quickly the weather can cause havoc and disruption to our daily lives. Flooding and severe winds can devastate homes and businesses in a matter of hours.

"While we cannot prevent adverse weather, we can try to prepare for it. As utility providers we understand the importance of our services in enabling people to live and work.”

Ms. Venning said the aim of the campaign is to give advise on customers on how to prepare for potential interruptions to water, broadband, gas or electricity.

It also highlights the ways customers can contact the main utilities if they do experience a disruption to supply.

“The campaign is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the services we have for vulnerable customers; those who need a little extra support at any time of the year.

"We have special teams and resources in place to provide additional assistance where needed.

“We all have dedicated, experienced staff working behind the scenes 24/7 to keep our networks operating. If we do experience damage to our networks, our engineers will mobilise as soon as it is safe to do so to get our customers connected again as quickly as possible.”

To report any faults or in the case of any emergencies please contact:

• NI Water: 03457440088 or niwater.com

• NIE Networks: 03457643643 or nienetworks.co.uk

• Openreach: 08000232023 or openreach.co.uk