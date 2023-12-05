Translink says it has contingency measures in place to deal with wintry weather conditions, to keep services operating and minimise disruption.

Every winter, a range of measures are undertaken to ensure services are maintained during adverse weather.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “Safety is our top priority and each year our teams work hard 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, to keep our buses and trains operating in all weathers.

“We order stockpiles of defrosting materials to tackle ice and snow on our platforms and in our bus stations. We have crews on standby to remove snow, debris and fallen trees from railway lines.

“Our winter programme also includes getting vehicles ready for ice and snow conditions; regular treatment of platforms and passenger access (bus and rail stations) and utilising points/level crossing barrier heaters for railways.