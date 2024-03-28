'Unsettled' but milder weather ahead for Easter weekend in Derry and Donegal
The Met Office and Met Eireann are forecasting frost and icy patches for Derry and Donegal tonight, Holy Thursday, with minimum temperatures a chilly -1 °C.
The Met Office says Good Friday, March 29, will begin with a mainly dry morning with ‘sunny spells then clouds building and scattered showers breaking out in the afternoon’.
It will, however, feel a bit warmer than in recent days, with a maximum temperature of 11 °C.
Met Eireann added that some showers on Good Friday afternoon will ‘turn heavy with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms’.
Easter Saturday, March 30 and Easter Sunday, March 31, will, according to the Met Office, be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, ‘some on the heavy side’.
They added that the showers will become fewer during Sunday and then it will be mainly dry with some – welcome – sunshine on Monday.
Being more specific on Easter Sunday and looking ahead to those Easter Egg hunts, Met Eireann say that it will be quite cloudy with continued showers, ‘turning heavy in some places’.
Met Eireann say that current indications suggest that Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 (and April Fool’s Day) ‘will be a dull day with outbreaks of rain’.
The highest temperatures will be 9 to 14 degrees in moderate easterly winds.
They added that next week will remain unsettled with further showers and rain.
