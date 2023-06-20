The warm weather continues today across the north west with temperatures in Derry reaching an acceptable 20 degrees celsius, but there is still an alert out for the odd thunderstorm and heavy rainfall which could affect some areas, then turning cloudier this evening.

Daybreak on the summer solstice tomorrow, Wednesday June 21, will bring with it some cloud and a few scattered showers, but it will dry up and brighten up from late morning/ late afternoon. And for anyone who wants to watch the solstice dusk sundown at around 10pm tomorrow night from one of the many beauty spots across the north west, well, if the forecast holds, you are in luck. You can look forward to cloudless skies with unbroken sunshine on a warm evening from around 7pm according to both the Met Office and Met Éireann.

Thursday will bring more sunny weather with some cloud and maximum temperatures will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Atlantic view at Malin Head in County Donegal along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way. (Photo: Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal)

The mixture of sun, cloud and some showers returns on Friday and will last through the weekend and it will feel slightly colder by night from Sunday with the Met Office predicting a cool 10 degrees celsius overnight into Monday.