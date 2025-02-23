This video More videos

The Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast provides a look at the weather for the week ahead.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast a day of sunshine and showers across the UK on February 24, with close to average temperatures in the north, but mild in the south.

It will be the last week of meteorological winter, with the season ending on February 28.

Met Office’s UK 5 day forecast

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain clearing the southeast, leaving a day of sunshine and showers across the UK. Temperatures close to average in the north, but mild in the sunshine across the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday