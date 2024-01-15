News you can trust since 1772

WEATHER: Snow and ice warning as wintry conditions impact Derry, Donegal & Tyrone

Drivers and pedestrians have been warned to be careful as people across the north west awoke to the first significant snowfall of the winter on Monday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:15 GMT
Warnings are in place across the region for more snowfall and icy roads over the coming days as temperatures plummet to near or below freezing.

Both the Met Office and Met Éireann have issued yellow snow and ice warnings, with those travelling urged to be cautious over potentially slippery roads and pavements while gritters are being deployed across the region.

The Met Office said Monday will be a “very cold day” with more “scattered snow showers most frequent in the north with locally moderate accumulations”.

Snow in the Culmore Road area this morning.Snow in the Culmore Road area this morning.
Snow in the Culmore Road area this morning.
Overnight into Tuesday morning, the Met Office is predicting very cold weather with sleet and snow showers become more frequent across northern and eastern parts and minimum temperature -2 °C.

"Tuesday morning will soon become cloudy with sleet or snow becoming widespread while turning to rain, this becoming patchy from late afternoon. Maximum temperature 4 °C,” the Met Office has stated in its forecast for the north.

Met Éireann meanwhile states that frost and ice will be slow to clear on Monday and will be “lingering in some sheltered areas” with “scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow”. Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Overnight into Tuesday, Met Éireann concurs that it will be becoming “generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow moving in from the northwest” with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Snow on the Glentogher to Quigley's Point road this morning. Drivers have been urged to be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions across the north west.Snow on the Glentogher to Quigley's Point road this morning. Drivers have been urged to be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions across the north west.
Snow on the Glentogher to Quigley's Point road this morning. Drivers have been urged to be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions across the north west.

Met Éireann is predicting “frost and icy conditions” on Tuesday morning, and states that it will be “continuing generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning, and some further falls of sleet or snow. The rain will become patchier through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds, fresh at times in the northwest.”

Looking to the days ahead, the Met Office is predicting further wintry showers for Wednesday to Friday, stating that it will be “very cold with the chance of a few snow showers in the north Wednesday, Thursday, windy at times.”

The Met Office is predicting that Wednesday will be “a bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions, slow to clear through the morning”, with scattered showers of sleet and snow affecting the north and northwest. Similar conditions are also forecast for Thursday and Friday.

