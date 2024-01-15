Drivers and pedestrians have been warned to be careful as people across the north west awoke to the first significant snowfall of the winter on Monday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warnings are in place across the region for more snowfall and icy roads over the coming days as temperatures plummet to near or below freezing.

Both the Met Office and Met Éireann have issued yellow snow and ice warnings, with those travelling urged to be cautious over potentially slippery roads and pavements while gritters are being deployed across the region.

The Met Office said Monday will be a “very cold day” with more “scattered snow showers most frequent in the north with locally moderate accumulations”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow in the Culmore Road area this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight into Tuesday morning, the Met Office is predicting very cold weather with sleet and snow showers become more frequent across northern and eastern parts and minimum temperature -2 °C.

"Tuesday morning will soon become cloudy with sleet or snow becoming widespread while turning to rain, this becoming patchy from late afternoon. Maximum temperature 4 °C,” the Met Office has stated in its forecast for the north.

Met Éireann meanwhile states that frost and ice will be slow to clear on Monday and will be “lingering in some sheltered areas” with “scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow”. Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Overnight into Tuesday, Met Éireann concurs that it will be becoming “generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow moving in from the northwest” with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Snow on the Glentogher to Quigley's Point road this morning. Drivers have been urged to be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions across the north west.

Met Éireann is predicting “frost and icy conditions” on Tuesday morning, and states that it will be “continuing generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning, and some further falls of sleet or snow. The rain will become patchier through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds, fresh at times in the northwest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the days ahead, the Met Office is predicting further wintry showers for Wednesday to Friday, stating that it will be “very cold with the chance of a few snow showers in the north Wednesday, Thursday, windy at times.”