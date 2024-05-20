Weather warnings issued for thunderstorms in Derry and Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 20th May 2024, 15:49 BST
Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms in Derry and Donegal on Monday evening, with a yellow warning being issued for Derry and orange for Donegal.

The Status Yellow warning for Derry, as well as Tyrone and Fermanagh, was issued by the Met Office and remains until 9pm tonight.

They said that while many places will be ‘missing the worst,’ where thunderstorms occur, they could bring travel disruption and surface water flooding.

They added that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater

Yellow and orange thunderstorm warnings are in place for Derry and Donegal, as well as Fermanagh and Tyrone.Yellow and orange thunderstorm warnings are in place for Derry and Donegal, as well as Fermanagh and Tyrone.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services and there is ‘a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost’.

The Met Office said there is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The weather warning in Donegal has been increased to a Status Orange, the second highest behind red and has also been issued for counties Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

Met Eireann said there will be slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and potentially large hail.They added that the impacts could include flash flooding, very difficult traveling conditions with poor visibility and potential damage to power lines

The warning is also valid until 9pm this evening, Monday, May 20.

You can keep up to date at www.metoffice.co.uk and www.met.ie/

