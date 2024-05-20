Weather warnings issued for thunderstorms in Derry and Donegal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Status Yellow warning for Derry, as well as Tyrone and Fermanagh, was issued by the Met Office and remains until 9pm tonight.
They said that while many places will be ‘missing the worst,’ where thunderstorms occur, they could bring travel disruption and surface water flooding.
They added that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services and there is ‘a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost’.
The Met Office said there is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The weather warning in Donegal has been increased to a Status Orange, the second highest behind red and has also been issued for counties Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.
Met Eireann said there will be slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and potentially large hail.They added that the impacts could include flash flooding, very difficult traveling conditions with poor visibility and potential damage to power lines
The warning is also valid until 9pm this evening, Monday, May 20.
You can keep up to date at www.metoffice.co.uk and www.met.ie/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.