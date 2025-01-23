WHSCT patients advised to assume appointments cancelled as it prepares for ‘significant disruption’ during Storm Éowyn

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:20 BST
Patients have been advised to assume any scheduled appointments in the Western Trust have been cancelled tomorrow unless contacted otherwise.

The Western Trust said it is planning for ‘significant disruption to our health and social care services’ on Friday due to the arrival of Storm Éowyn.

“Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care. Our community services will strive to maintain services for the most vulnerable clients.

“Our message to patients and service users is that they should assume any scheduled appointments are cancelled unless contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

Patients have been advised to assume any scheduled appointments in the Western Trust have been cancelled tomorrow unless contacted otherwise.

“Given the advice from the PSNI not to travel and the cancellation of public transport, we would strongly encourage people to use our Phone First service, where appropriate, before travelling to our Emergency Departments.

“The Phone First triage service is available on 0300 020 6000. In an emergency, always call 999,” the Trust said.

