Yellow warning for snow and wind in place for Derry

The warning pertains to the north west of the six counties, including Derry, as well as the Hebrides and most of Scotland.

Meteorologists have said that 'frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places'.

The Met Office warns 'there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris' as well as 'a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs'.

Snow on the Glenshane earlier this week.

Some traffic disruption with journey cancellations and delays a possibility in some areas. Power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage is equally a possibility.