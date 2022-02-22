Yellow warning for snow and wind in place for Derry
A yellow warning for wind and snow for the Derry area has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The warning pertains to the north west of the six counties, including Derry, as well as the Hebrides and most of Scotland.
Meteorologists have said that 'frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places'.
The Met Office warns 'there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris' as well as 'a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs'.
Some traffic disruption with journey cancellations and delays a possibility in some areas. Power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage is equally a possibility.
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, the Met Office has said.