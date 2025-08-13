Yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for Derry

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Derry for Thursday.

The Met Office has advised of the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms and some disruption between midnight and 10pm on August 14.

The warning has been issued for the whole of the Six Counties with the Scotland, the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland also covered.

Meteorologists say some areas will remain dry, however, others may experience spray and sudden flooding with difficult driving conditions and the potential for some road closures.