Yellow warnings for strong winds in place for Derry and Donegal
Yellow warnings for strong winds are in place in Derry and Donegal with people advised to take care if travelling.
Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel on Wednesday, said the Met Office, which has issued a yellow warning for Derry that is live until 5pm this afternoon.
A Met Éireann warning for Donegal, meanwhile, is valid until 1pm this afternoon with strong and gusty southwest winds forecast and some wave overtopping a possibility in coastal areas.