Yellow wind warning for Derry and Donegal with potential damage to trees and structures weakened by Storm Éowyn
Meteorologists have warned of potential damage to trees and structures already weakened by Storm Éowyn.
A Met Office yellow warning for Derry remains live until 7pm with the public advised of strong winds and of potential disruption to transport and infrastructure.
A status yellow wind warning for Donegal is valid until 6pm with Met Éireann forecasting strong and gusty winds and the potential for further damage to already weakened structures and trees and dangerous travelling conditions.
The Met Office stated: "Many areas will see gusts 40-50 mph, with coasts and hills perhaps seeing occasional gusts to 60 mph. Given ongoing recovery work after Storm Éowyn, impacts may be more widespread than would ordinarily be expected with winds of this strength."
Across Derry and Inishowen hundreds of homes remained without power on Sunday afternoon, according to NIE and ESB Networks.
