Yellow wind warnings for Derry and Donegal with potential for gale force winds

Derry and Donegal are being warned to batten down the hatches on Thursday with meteorologists warning of the possibility of gale force winds, travel disruption and power cuts.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office.

With low pressure dominating the outlook in the run up to Christmas the Met Office has issued a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for the whole of the North, Scotland and Northern Wales and Northern England.

Strong winds – potentially up to 80 miles per hour in exposed coastal areas – are possible, the Met Office has warned, adding that some bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer than usual.

Yellow wind warnings have been issued for Derry and Donegal.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also expected with the potential for short term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves and there could be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK. We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.

“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times. There’s a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.”

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal with strong and gusty west to northwest winds and high waves predicted.

“Thursday, will be a very windy day with strong to near gale force and gusty west to northwest winds, with gales in northern areas and in some coastal parts,” Met Éireann stated.