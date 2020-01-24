Wendy Austin: 'Big day today. My last working for the BBC'

Broadcaster Wendy Austin - Belfast-born, but one of the Austins of Derry - is leaving the BBC after four decades working with the media company.

"Big day today. My last working for the BBC. Lot of water under the bridge since November 19, 1976!" she revealed.

The former Talkback presenter whose father hailed from Derry announced on Friday she was moving on.

"It’s been a pleasure (mostly!) and a privilege working here, in London and elsewhere to listen to and tell the stories of your lives. Thanks for the company. On to pastures new," she said.