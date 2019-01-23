Western Trust launch ‘Together As One’ new parents’ forum

The Western Trust has launched a forum bringing together local parents, social workers and senior managers from Safeguarding Family Support and Looked After Services.

The ‘Together As One’ Parents Forum group evolved from a parenting programme, based in the Shantallow Family Centre.

The programme recognised that it would be beneficial if those parents who have had social work involvement, and who are able to share their experience, are able to engage with other parents who are embarking on their journey with Social Services.

The group progressed in response to the support and help the parents got from each other and is being developed with social work staff to help improve and develop services in the future.

Chair of the Forum, Suzanne Mahon, Assistant Director for Safeguarding and Family Support for the Western Trust said: “The aim of the ‘Together as One’ Parents Forum is to work in partnership with parents to improve and develop services for families and children in the Western Trust area.”

Speaking at the launch, Nicky Fallon, Family and Children’s Manager said: “Together as One Parents Forum continues to evolve and we are learning from one another.

“It is hoped that in 2019, parents and Family Centre staff will meet up with Social Work managers and teams across the Western Trust to introduce the Forum and to explore ways of developing parents’ input into service improvement and development.”

The group meet quarterly to talk about parents’ experiences, share good practice and what is helpful, agree areas of improvement and involve parents in the development of new ways of working.

To find out more about the Forum or to become involved, contact Shantallow Family Centre Tel No: (028) 71352522.