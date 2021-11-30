Whitehouse Road closed again due to ongoing police investigation

The Whitehouse Road in Derry has been again due to an ongoing police investigation.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:45 pm
Police have confirmed the Whitehouse Road has re-opened.

The PSNI said: "The Whitehouse Road, Derry/Londonderry is currently closed to through traffic as police carry out enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation. Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for journey. There are no further details at present."

The road was also closed on Monday before re-opening at around 3.30pm.

