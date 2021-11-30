Whitehouse Road closed again due to ongoing police investigation
The Whitehouse Road in Derry has been again due to an ongoing police investigation.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:45 pm
The PSNI said: "The Whitehouse Road, Derry/Londonderry is currently closed to through traffic as police carry out enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation. Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for journey. There are no further details at present."
The road was also closed on Monday before re-opening at around 3.30pm.