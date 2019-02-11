William Street barriers to be looked at

Local council officials are to investigate why recently erected barriers at William Street car park were not closed on different nights recently.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said residents had been left frustrated because on a number of occassions, since they were installed, the barriers have not been locked, including one week night and also on a Saturday recently. He said that at 11.40pm there were about 20 cars in the car park causing a disturbance - the very thing the barriers were introduced to prevent. “There’s no point putting up barriers if we can’t get them closed,” he said.

Council Chief Executive John Kelpie vowed the council would look into the matter.

Sinn Fein Colr. Patricia Logue, meanwhile, said that had councillors backed securing CCTV for the area, as previously mooted, it may have helped address the issues more effectively.