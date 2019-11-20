Winter grit boxes placed on steep slopes of Bogside in Derry

The placement of salt boxes on some of the steepest streets in the Bogside has been hailed as a good example of winter preparedness by a local representative.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said the introduction of salt and grit supplies on the streets sloping down from Elmwood Terrace to Elmwood Road was timely.

“I would like to commend Transport NI for the introduction of these grit boxes well in advance of the winter freeze.

“They have been installed in side streets just of the Lonemoor Road where residents always find it difficult to manage getting in and out of their homes in heavy frost or snow because the streets are very steep.

“The same goes for delivery lorries or the emergency services,” said Colr. Logue, who represents the Moor area.

Over recent winters there have been sporadic instances of grit stores being damaged by vandals. Colr. Logue urged people to have a bit of sense.

“I would appeal to all communities to ensure that their local salt /grit boxes are not vandalised. There have been occasions in recent years with groups going home late at night or someone thinking it’s a funny to kick the contents of the grit box out or move it down a street. But clearly it isn’t. Its takes a lot of lobbying with Transport NI to get these boxes put in place. They serve a very practical but important essential service and are there for the specific reason of safety of residents, motorists and pedestrians,” she said.