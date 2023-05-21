A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Her body remains at scene. No other persons were injured during the collision.“The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, the spokesperson continued: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.“As per protocol, this road traffic collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.“No further information is available at this time.”