Woman critical after falling from car in Derry car park; police probing 'serious collision'

Police in Derry said officers from its Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information following what they described as 'a serious collision in the Eurospar car park at Glenabbey Close, Derry/Londonderry, on Saturday, June 4'.

They said it was reported that shortly before midday a woman, aged in her 70s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.

The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.

Police probing incident.