Woman critical in hospital after road traffic collision near Mussenden Temple in north Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a road accident near Mussenden Temple in the early hours of last Saturday morning, the PSNI have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Coleraine are reiterating their appeal for information, following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Mussenden Road in Castlerock.

Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 6.10am, it was reported to police that a silver Ford Focus was involved in the incident, which we believe has occurred between 12.40am and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A woman in her 40s, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for injuries sustained, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

The accident occurred near Mussenden Temple.

“Were you travelling along the Mussenden Road during the aforementioned hours and can assist us with our enquiries?

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or those who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 317 20/07/24.”