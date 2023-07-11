Inspector Craig said: "We received a report shortly before 8.45am this morning, Tuesday, July, 11, that a silver Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision with a tree on the Letterkenny Road.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time.

Police are appealing for information.

“The Letterkenny Road remains closed at this time.