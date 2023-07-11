News you can trust since 1772
Woman in 'serious condition' following collision on Derry's Letterkenny Road

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Derry, in which a woman was seriously injured.
By Laura Glenn
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST

Inspector Craig said: "We received a report shortly before 8.45am this morning, Tuesday, July, 11, that a silver Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision with a tree on the Letterkenny Road.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time.

Police are appealing for information.Police are appealing for information.
“The Letterkenny Road remains closed at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 345 of 11/07/23."

