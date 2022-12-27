The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police received a report just before 1.30pm, that a blue Mercedes car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M1 in the area of the Stangmore junction and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 779 of 26/12/22.”

The tragedy happened around two hours before three other people lost their lives in a different fatal collision.

Police confirmed the three fatalities following the two car collision between Killycolp Road and Sherrigrim Road between Cookstown and Dungannon on December 26. The road remained closed overnight.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

“Four children and a woman in her 20s this morning remain in hospital.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles."Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain."