A woman who fell and sustained a lower leg injury was rescued at Malin Head on Boxing Day, December 26.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team outlined on its Facebook page how, at 1.37pm on Tuesday, they were tasked by the National Ambulance Service aeromedical desk to assist a casualty who had fallen and sustained a lower leg injury in Malin Head.

“The team dispatched and located the casualty.

"The leg was wrapped and stabilized and the casualty was stretchered off the hill to the waiting ambulance. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...