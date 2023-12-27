News you can trust since 1772

Woman rescued after Malin Head fall

A woman who fell and sustained a lower leg injury was rescued at Malin Head on Boxing Day, December 26.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team outlined on its Facebook page how, at 1.37pm on Tuesday, they were tasked by the National Ambulance Service aeromedical desk to assist a casualty who had fallen and sustained a lower leg injury in Malin Head.

“The team dispatched and located the casualty.

"The leg was wrapped and stabilized and the casualty was stretchered off the hill to the waiting ambulance. We wish her a speedy recovery.

"The team was stood down at 16:54.”

