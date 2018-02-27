Woman's handbag snatched in Fountain

A woman's handbag was snatched in the Fountain on Sunday, according to police who are appealing for information about the reported robbery.

The incident took place in the Kennedy Place area on Sunday, February 25.

Detective Sergeant Donnell said: “It was reported that at 7:00 p.m. a man wearing a grey top wrenched a handbag from a female walking in the area before making off in the direction of Hawkin Street.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1121 25/02/2018.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."