Woman suffers serious injury in drill attack

A woman's suffered a serious injury after being attacked with a drill this morning, police have stated.

The 38 year old is in a stable condition.

Detectives are questioning a 17 year old male after the woman was attacked in Strabane early this morning.

The victim sustained a very serious head injury and is understood to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police continue to examine the scene.

Sinn Féin MLA Michaela Boyle said people are in a state of shock at the horrific nature of the attack.

She said: "People are absolutely numb with shock at the horrific nature of this attack perpetrated against this woman and the thoughts of everyone are with the victim and her family at this time.

“The Railway Road/Abercorn Square area has been cordoned off as investigations continue. I would appeal to anyone who can help police into their investigations into this to come forward immediately

“There has also been major disruption to local businesses in the area but police are saying that searches in relation to the attack should be completed by early afternoon.

“However, the disruption caused pales into insignificance against the plight of the victim of this terrible attack and everyone's immediate concern and hope is that she can pull through from the life-threatening injuries which she has sustained."