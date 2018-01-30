X Factor’s Wagner “can’t wait” for Derry gig

Former X Factor star Wagner is set to perform in Derry next week.

Wagner will be in the city on Wednesday February 7 to perform at Sugar at their new weekly party ‘Robodisco’.

And ahead of the occassion, Wagner has recorded a special video of him singing ‘I Wish I Was Back Home in Derry’ which he has shared on his Facebook page, stating:

“I can’t wait to come and perform at Robodisco at Sugar Niteclub, Derry, on Wednesday 7th February!”

The 61-year-old Series Seven contestant from the ITV reality TV show has become a cult figure since his appearance.

The Brazilian crooner was selected as Louis Walsh’s wild card, and his on-stage performances quickly became the stuff of X Factor legend.

His rendition of Ricky Martin’s ‘She Bangs’ made the headlines, while he also sent the audience into a spin when he took on Radiohead’s Creep and Robert Palmer’s Addicted to Love.

A former martial arts instructor and PE teacher from Dudley, Wagner Fiuza-Carrilho was eliminated in the quarter finals of the show, finishing in sixth place.

Fans of Wagner can pay at door to see him for £5 before 11pm or £7 after.

To see Wagner’s message about his concert in Derry go to: www.facebook.com/wagnercarrilho/videos/1978614765500286/?hc_ref=ARS9CnTpCEB-ARniDtGEjsfBK_31zVuaPjL6EWfsUI2TXqzU621OO8jP9vLT2LQDY-E&fref=nf