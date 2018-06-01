Young fire-starters ‘bent on destruction’

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has called on those responsible for lighting fires throughout the Foyleside area over the weekend past to think about their actions and the consequences.

She was speaking after receiving reports from residents, and also witnessing, fires that had been started close to homes.

Colr. Cusack said: “ I have seen and been informed by residents and the Safety Wardens that a number of fires have been lit in local parks and next to homes in the Glen and Hatmore areas over the holiday weekend.

“While most families were enjoying the good weather there were those bent in destruction.

In a number of these cases the Fire Services had to be called out to attend.”

Colr. Cusack added: “This is not fun for anyone and their could be serious consequences should things get out of hand.”

Colr. Cusack said the activities of some young people had been particularly disturbing, given the potential outcomes that could have resulted.

She said: “I was particularly concerned to hear that a group of youths were throwing fire lighters into bushes close to people’s oil tanks.

“This needs to stop immediately, fire is not fun and this carry on could devastate someone’s home and belongings or worse.

“The seriousness of this message needs to be drilled down to all concerned.

“Parents need to have serious conversations with their children and ask them how they would feel should everything they possess be destroyed by someone’s thoughtless acts.

“Meanwhile I will be speaking to the Community Safety Wardens and the authorities to see what can be done to eradicate this dangerous behaviour.”