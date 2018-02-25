Young girl hospitalised after being knocked down

A young girl has been hospitalised after being knocked down in Derry.

Her condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the road traffic collision, which occurred in Magowan Park this afternoon, Sunday, February 25.

At around 1.15pm it was reported that a young girl had been struck by a car in the area.

The girl has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are unknown at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 666 of 25/02/18.