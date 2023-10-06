Young mum-to-be felt ‘cold and helpless’ after being left with no heat in flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caitlin McCloskey, who is expecting her first baby, told the ‘Journal’ she felt abandoned by her landlord Triangle Housing Association when she was left without heat in her home in Patrick Street.

Caitlin, who is seven months pregnant, said: “I feel helpless. It has been the worst couple of weeks of my life. I've never experienced anything like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask Triangle to live up to the standards they say they have. They say they are about ‘togetherness’, helping each other, and all of that but they have done nothing,” she claimed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin McCloskey, centre, with her sister Sophia Duffy, on left, and mother, Carol McCloskey, on right.

Caitlin’s worried mother Carol said: “She had to buy here own heater because it was too cold. It was freezing. It's very worrying with her being pregnant and its affecting her well-being.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly told the ‘Journal’ he had been dealing with the case and phoned Triangle the week before last.

“She had no heat. She has just moved into the property. She has had no heat for four or five days and what I was told was that they had fulfilled their responsibilities by putting a roof over her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems like they are not serious in addressing any of the issues,” claimed Colr. Donnelly.

The ‘Journal’ raised Caitlin’s concerns with Triangle.