Young mum-to-be felt ‘cold and helpless’ after being left with no heat in flat

A young mother-to-be has claimed she was left ‘cold and helpless’ due to lack of heating in her flat in Derry city centre.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Caitlin McCloskey, who is expecting her first baby, told the ‘Journal’ she felt abandoned by her landlord Triangle Housing Association when she was left without heat in her home in Patrick Street.

Caitlin, who is seven months pregnant, said: “I feel helpless. It has been the worst couple of weeks of my life. I've never experienced anything like it.

“I would ask Triangle to live up to the standards they say they have. They say they are about ‘togetherness’, helping each other, and all of that but they have done nothing,” she claimed.

Caitlin McCloskey, centre, with her sister Sophia Duffy, on left, and mother, Carol McCloskey, on right.Caitlin McCloskey, centre, with her sister Sophia Duffy, on left, and mother, Carol McCloskey, on right.
Caitlin’s worried mother Carol said: “She had to buy here own heater because it was too cold. It was freezing. It's very worrying with her being pregnant and its affecting her well-being.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly told the ‘Journal’ he had been dealing with the case and phoned Triangle the week before last.

“She had no heat. She has just moved into the property. She has had no heat for four or five days and what I was told was that they had fulfilled their responsibilities by putting a roof over her head.

“It seems like they are not serious in addressing any of the issues,” claimed Colr. Donnelly.

The ‘Journal’ raised Caitlin’s concerns with Triangle.

The association said: “Regarding the maintenance issue, I confirm that our assets manager has confirmed that heating was repaired in a timely fashion.”

