Youths throw petrol bombs at PSNI Land Rover in Creggan

Petrol bombs have been thrown at police in Creggan.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

Masked youths threw a number of missiles at a Land Rover at the corner of Linsfort Drive and Iniscarn Road.

The PSNI were in the area as a republican Easter commemoration was taking place nearby.

"Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm,” the PSNI said.

