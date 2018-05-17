VIDEO: Avoid getting lost or confused on your personal journey

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox talks about his experience of being lost in the Algarve this week and offers advice on how to reach your end goal by setting up a proper plan of action.

It’s easy, why I failed.....

Personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

I knew where I wanted to go but hadn’t a clue how to get there. I took vague directions that ended up being wrong.

Yesterday morning I got up early to mediate and head for a nice walk. I wanted to walk to the nearest town for a coffee.

The taxi man in broken English told me the previous night; "Take that road to walk to Olghus de Água." - Cheers pal sorted!

Twenty minutes into my walk and I'm stranded in some field with nothing but more fields around me wondering, 'do I go the way I came and try again? Or do I plod on in hope?'

It made me think, how many times does this happen to us with things that are more important? We set out with the idea of where we want to go, but we have no clear plan of how to get there!

So we either feel lost, stuck, or have to retreat and start again. Over and over again!

The moral of this story is: 1. Don’t trust a Portuguese taxi man's directions! 2. If you have a clear idea of where you want to go, make sure you have a solid plan of how to actually get there too!

Seamus Fox (In a taxi home)