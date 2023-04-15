More shops will close for good over the weekend in another blow for the UK high street. Retailers along with banks, bars and restaurants have been really struggling over the last decade, with a rise in internet shopping said to be the key contributor in the high street’s decline.

But the Covid-19 pandemic proved another nail in the coffin, with lockdowns sparking sporadic closures and a subsequent drop in footfall and sales. Business owners are also grappling with energy costs that began spiralling last year due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The high street has already lost several major shopping brands forever, including Paperchase and Debenhams. Restaurant chains such as Byron Burger, Bella Italia and Frankie & Benny’s have also announced departures recently, as well as numerous banks including HSBC, Natwest and Lloyds.

Sadly, store closures are only set to continue with another 10 stores across two big brands closing this weekend. Here’s the full list of shops closing in the UK this weekend.

M&Co

Clothing retailer M&Co collapsed into administration for the second time in two years in December, but the retailer’s brand and intellectual property was saved after being sold to Yours Clothing in February. However, it still means M&Co’s physical stores will have to close.

M&Co will be losing 170 of its high street stores overall, with 51 locations having already downed shutters for good. Today (April 15) will see eight M&Co sites close:

Bridestone Shop Centre - Congleton - April 15

Cromwell Street - Egham - April 15

Preston Street - Faversham - April 15

High Street - Haverhill - April 15

Albert Street - Orkney - April 15

Erroll Street - Peterhead - April 15

Southgate - Sleaford - April 15

North Street - Sudbury - April 15

M&S

Posh supermarket Marks & Spencer or M&S is another chain grappling with falling sales and rising running costs. The brand announced it was closing around 67 of its "lower productivity" stores last year and two of them will be closing this weekend.

The retailer has already closed multiple branches, including in London and Edinburgh. The stores closing this weekend are:

M&S on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough - April 15

M&S at Deansgate Bolton - April 15